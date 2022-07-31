Detached bungalow on one acre with mountain views for sale in Kilkenny - see more!

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS
Upper Shankill, Paulstown, Kilkenny
3 beds - 1 bath
Sale of detached bungalow style residence (917 sq. ft.) standing on circa 1 acre.
Entrance hall, kitchen, utility, sitting room, 3 bedrooms, bathroom.
PVC and single glazed windows and oil-fired central heating.
Enclosed two-span round roof shed 35 ft wide ideally suitable for a multitude of use.
The property is surrounded by mature gardens, with outstanding views of the surrounding countryside.
Eircode - R95 K8X3. Situated approximately 3 miles from Paulstown and Motorway, 4 miles from Bagenalstown and 11 miles from Kilkenny city and Carlow.
ASKING PRICE: €255,000
Contact Joseph Coogan Auctioneer (Tel: 056 444 0000) to enquire further!
