Garda investigation into death of woman in Kilkenny City

The Garda Technical Bureau will carry out an examination of a property in the Friary Street area of Kilkenny City this afternoon following the death of a woman.
The woman, in her forties, was found at her home on July 21 with serious injuries and died at St Luke's Hospital yesterday evening.
The State Pathologist will carry out a post mortem today.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Friary Street area in the early hours of July 20 to contact them on (056) 7775000.
