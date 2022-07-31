Search

31 Jul 2022

Speculation mounts over potential visit of famous Hollywood actor to Kilkenny

Kilkenny All Time Greats Profile: George Clooney

George Clooney

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

31 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Speculation is mounting that famous actor George Clooney might visit Kilkenny this summer to further explore his family roots.

George’s father’s great-great-grandfather Nicholas Clooney was baptised in Windgap on July 23, 1829.

Nicholas was from Knockeen, Tullahought and emigrated to America shortly after the Famine.

In 2019, George Clooney visited relatives in County Laois and had made plans to return to Ireland in 2020 to further explore his roots but the pandemic and travel restrictions scuppered those plans.

New lease of life for former bank building in rural Kilkenny town

Now, according to a report in the Irish Examiner, Clooney is once-again adamant to make a return to the nation of his ancestors.

Given the actor's interest in his family heritage, surely County Kilkenny is on top of the to-visit list.

Clooney is the recipient of three Golden Globe Awards, two Academy Awards, and the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award.

Kilkenny v Galway- Main Camogie Talking Points

Kilkenny 1-13 Galway 0-12

He is also noted for his political activism. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media