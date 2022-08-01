Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, August 1, 2022

The death has occurred of Ken COOGAN

Smithlands Court, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny



Coogan (Smithlands Court, Kilkenny and formerly of Green Street) 30th July 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his family, Ken, predeceased by his siblings Josie, May, Jim, Pa, Mossie, Billy, Frank and Mick, beloved husband of Anne and much loved father of Canice, Michael and John Paul, sadly missed by his wife and family, sister Bernadette (UK), daughters-in-law Nina and Claire, grandchildren Mia, Michael, Ella, Finn, Daniel, Eve and Matilda, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Ken's family would like to thank in a special way the carers and Nurses from the HSE and Home Instead and more recently the Home Care Team for the kindness and care shown to Ken and to them.

May Ken Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Monday (1st Aug) from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny with Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at:

https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com/

The death has occurred of Frances KANE (née Flavin)

Hamilton Park Nursing Home, Balbriggan, Dublin / Clane, Kildare / Kilmacow, Kilkenny



The death has occurred of Frances Kane, née Flavin, late of Firmount, Clane, Co. Kildare and formerly of Kilmacow, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of staff at Nightingale, Hamilton Park, on 29th July 2022. Predeceased by her husband Maurice and sister Maureen. Frances will be sadly missed by loving son Paul, daughters Emer, Úna and Niamh, grandchildren Séan, Sophie, Niamh, Fergal and David, sons-in-law Paul, Richard and Alan, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Private family Mass and cremation will take place. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Catherine (KITTY) KING (née Connolly)

Upper Main Street, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny



Upper Main Street, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny.

Kitty died peacefully at Borris Lodge Nursing Home on the 31st of July 2022 surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff of Borris Lodge.

Pre-deceased by her loving husband Jimmy, her daughter Irene (Foley) and her grandson Trevor.

Sadly missed by her sons Paddy, Gerry, Niall, Walter, her sister Anna Courtney, her grandchildren and great children, extended family, neighbours and her very many friends.

Reposing at her granddaughter Melinda's home R95HX77, Mill Road, Graignamanagh from 2pm to 8pm on Monday, 1st of August. Removal on Tuesday morning, 2nd of August, at 10.45am to arrive at Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May Kitty Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Ned Moloney

Kiltrassey, Windgap, Kilkenny



Ned Moloney, Kiltrassey, Windgap, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Warrington, Kilkenny.

Peacefully, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Sunday, 31st July 2022.

Pre-deceased by his brother Tom, and his sisters Nellie and Kitty. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Kate, sisters Chris (Skehan) and Biddy (Buckley), Victor Hennessy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Ned Rest in Peace

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Tuesday, 2nd August, from 4pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Nicholas’ Church, Windgap on Wednesday 3rd August, for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Pat O'Meara

Hillside View, Castlecomer, Kilkenny



Pre-deceased by his Mum Alice, Dad John, and brother Seanie. Pat will be sadly missed by Mary Ann, daughter Nichola & partner Garry, Catherine & partner Darryn, Ann Marie and partner Ross, son Karl and partner Kelly, grandchildren Ceara, Sam, Ryan, Faye and Kayla, sister Kathleen, brother Billy, niece and nephew, and all his extended family, friends and neighbours.

House Private Please

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Monday (1st August) from 12 noon, concluding with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Funeral cortege arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the Crosshill Cemetery, Castlecomer.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team

MAY PAT REST IN PEACE

REST IN PEACE