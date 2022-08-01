Roads authority ‘not in favour’ of putting footpath along ‘dangerous’ Kilkenny road

Local councillors have been informed that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) would not be 'in favour' of putting footpaths along a busy stretch of the N24 in South Kilkenny.

Earlier this year, local residents made a presentation to Piltown Municipal District councillors expressing their deep concerns on the issue.

They made the point that HGVs and other vehicles pass by their houses at speeds of 100km/h, with little to no buffer zone between the road and residential dwellings.

In response, councillors requested for TII to undertake a feasibility assessment and options study for the provision of urgently needed safety improvements and sustainable transport options along the route.

At the last full council meeting in late July, the response from TII was relayed to all elected members.

Director of Services at Kilkenny County Council, Tim Butler, stated that TII are an ‘approving authority’ and ‘depend on us [Kilkenny County Council] to do feasibility studies, which we generally don’t do on national roads’.

“We have hundreds of kilometres of national roads in Kilkenny. It’s unusual to have footpaths on national roads but we’ve taken the point and looked at speed limit and will have further discussion on the issue," he said.

“TII are generally not in favour of footpaths and public lighting on national roads. We had a similar issue with calls for footpaths leading out to Dunmore from Kilkenny city.”

In response, Cllr Ger Frisby stated that the Piltown MD councillors ‘didn’t take it lightly to bring this issue forward’.

“It’s a unique area, when houses were built there it was different in terms of traffic volume and we as a council have to do something," he said.

“That could be traffic calming, reduced width on road but we just need to make it safe for them [locals affected] and come to an arrangement that will support TII, council and residents."

Cllr Tomás Breathnach also made the point that the character of the area ‘is different from the norm of a normal national road’, citing the number of dwellings, businesses, amenity areas, a restaurant and a major employer operating along the road.

Cllr Fidelis Doherty stated that ‘the road is particularly wide in Grannagh and does lend itself to the provision of footpaths’.

Director of Services, Tim Butler, agreed to follow-up the matter with the relevant authorities.