Gardaí rule out foul play in Friary Street death - Kilkenny Live

The woman died at St Luke's Hospital on Saturday
Gardaí in Kilkenny have ruled out foul play in the death of a woman found in her home in the city with serious injuries.
Yesterday afternoon the Garda Technical Bureau carried out an examination at a property in Friary Street in the city.
The woman, who was in her forties, was found with serious injuries in her home on July 21 and she died at St Luke's Hospital on August 30.
A post mortem has been carried out by the State Pathologist and gardaí are no longer seeking the public's assistance in relation to the incident.
"We want to thank the public for assisting us in this matter. We are treating this woman's death as a tragic accident," a garda spokesperson said.
