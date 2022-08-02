Search

Gardaí appeal following incident during Tour de Kilkenny

Gardaí in Thomastown have issued an appeal for information following an incident during the Tour de Kilkenny on Saturday.

Unfortunately a male club member of Marble City Cycler’s was involved in an incident while taking part in the cycle and is presently in a serious condition in hospital.

This occurred on 9am start – 120/160km route between Bennettsbridge and Gowran at approximately 9.30am.

A number of cyclists did stop and render assistance however gardaí have not identified anyone who observed what happened.

A garda spokesperson said that 'all indications are that this was a tragic accident' and that gardaí are in ongoing contact with the man's family.

Gardaí are seeking anyone who observed the incident to please make contact with gardaí at Thomastown Garda Station at (056) 7754150.

 

 

