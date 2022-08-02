Michael Collins' centenary to be marked by Kilkenny County Council

Michael Collins
Plans for a local ceremony to mark the 100 year anniversary of Michael Collins' death have been approved by Kilkenny County Council.
The motion to hold the event was tabled at last week's full sitting of Kilkenny County Council by Mayor David Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald's proposal was seconded by Cllr John Coonan.
Michael Collins was killed in an ambush at Béal na Bláth in County Cork on August 22, 1922 at the age of 31.
The date of Sunday, August 21, has been set as the provisional date for the event, to coincide with a national commemoration.
Further details about the event have yet to be announced.
