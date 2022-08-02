Search

02 Aug 2022

Kilkenny seeking all Ireland glory at Fleadh Cheoil

Reporter:

Mary Cody

02 Aug 2022 7:33 PM

After a two-years of waiting Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann is finally making its return and all roads lead to Mullingar this week for the festival.

The Fleadh kicked off with a day of entertainment and the official opening by Michael D Higgins on Sunday in front of a packed Mullingar town.

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann is an opportunity for singers, dancers, musicians and performers from throughout the world to come together to compete, entertain and celebrate our culture, language and tradition of music, song and dance and is the highlight in the calendar for lovers of traditional Irish music and culture.

Following the successful Leinster Fleadh in Portlaoise, Kilkenny is well represented this week with, Leinster Champions Osrai Senior Ladies Set Dancers, Aaron Carrigan - Uileann Pipes Airs U12, Ruairi O Dea - Accompaniment 12-15, Leah O’Donovan - Concertina 12-15, Tomas MacAodh Bhui - Newly composed song in Irish - O-18 and Michael Somers - Storytelling O-18.

PRO of the Craobh Osrai branch of Comhaltas Nichols Dunphy remarked:

“We’re thrilled to see the Fleadh back as an in-person event this year. Musicians and dancers from across county Kilkenny are looking forward to heading to Mullingar and we wish them the very best of luck as they represent Kilkenny and seek All Ireland glory in competitions over the weekend.’
For a full timetable of Fleadh events visit wwwfleadhcheoi.ie

