Search

02 Aug 2022

New CEO ready to take the reins at Port of Waterford in Belview, South Kilkenny

Wexford native set to take up the Port of Waterford CEO role in South Kilkenny

Port of Waterford is situated at Belview, County Kilkenny

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

02 Aug 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

David Sinnott, originally from Wexford, is set to take up the Port of Waterford CEO role at Belview in South Kilkenny.

Sinnott has been working in Germany for the last ten years for Carl Zeiss Vision International GmbH, where he held the role of Vice President of Product Management.  

David is to leave his position there to return to the Southeast to take up the role of CEO at the Port of Waterford Company following the completion of Frank Ronan’s term at the end of September.

Michael Collins' centenary to be marked by Kilkenny County Council

Prior to David’s time in Product Management at Carl Zeiss Vision he served in several positions for the company in supply chain management.

Starting out in materials management at their former manufacturing facility in Wexford, David then spent time as Director of European Supply Chain, before taking a role as Director of Business Integration.  

David Sinnott is from Wexford town and was president of Wexford Chamber of Commerce in 2002 and 2003.
 
Commenting on the appointment, Chairman of the Port of Waterford Des Whelan stated that the board of directors look forward to welcoming David Sinnott to Port of Waterford.

Gardaí appeal following incident during Tour de Kilkenny

"The board are confident that David will continue to build on the progress of the port in recent years," he said.

"David has the relevant experience and skills to provide strong stewardship at the Port and we wish him every success.
 
"The board and I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Frank Ronan for his excellent work at Port of Waterford over the last seven years and we wish him the very best for the future."

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media