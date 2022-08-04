Kilkenny SHL- Murphy fires Glenmore to shock success over the Village

If there was any doubt about the impact Glenmore would have in the senior hurling ranks in Kilkenny, it was certainly blown away at a picturesque Dr Tierney Park in Graignamanagh on Sunday!

Facing a James Stephens team that brought Shamrocks to the limit in last year’s senior championship semi-final, it was always going to be a difficult opening task for Glenmore but they passed the test with flying colours.

The Village were very disappointing on the day but nothing could be taken away from Glenmore as they produced a fantastic display.

Alan Murphy was in stunning form as he scored 1-13 with his first half goal proving crucial in giving Bob Aylward’s side a bit of breathing space on the scoreboard.

Leading by three points in first half stoppage time, Murphy’s goal gave Glenmore a lead they fully deserved and James Stephens could never reel that deficit back in.

As well as Murphy, Liam Hennessy was in a big scoring mood as he scored five points from play while a defence led by Eoin Murphy at centre back succeeded in shutting out the James Stephens attack.

Glenmore played with more physicality and intensity and they led from the start when Alan Murphy knocked over two quickfire points.

The Village immediately levelled through points from Niall Brassil and Eoin Guilfoyle before Glenmore went ahead again through efforts from Murphy and Ethan Phelan.

Glenmore were doing all the hurling at this stage and they could have had a bigger lead after the James Stephens goalkeeper produced close in saves from both Ian Byrne and Ger Aylward.



The outsiders still led by double scores (0-8 to 0-4) at the halfway mark of the half but it was at this point that the city side went into overdrive as they hit five of the next six points.

Matthew Ruth, Conor Browne, Eoin Guilfoyle and Cian Kenny all found the target as James Stephens edged one point ahead but instead of this being the launchpad to kick on, the opposite occurred as points from Aylward, Alan Murphy and Liam Hennessy pushed Glenmore four points clear.

Kenny and Guilfoyle hit back for the ’Village before Alan Murphy latched onto a long clearance to net the game’s opening goal on the cusp of half-time.

Glenmore were ahead 1-15 to 0-13 at the interval and through Murphy and Ian Byrne they soon extended the lead to seven points.



Like in the first half, James Stephens had a purple patch in the second period with points from Guilfoyle and Tadhg O’Dwyer narrowing the gap back to four points.

That was as close as the Village would get though as Glenmore dominated the final 20 minutes.

Alan Murphy continued to run riot in attack and with his two brothers, Eoin and Shane also getting in on the act it was clear that it was going to be Glenmore’s day.

The biggest positive for Glenmore was that it wasn’t just Alan Murphy who did the damage as Liam Hennessy had a super game at centre forward and he knocked over a brace of efforts from play before the end.

Teams and Scorers

Glenmore - Alan Murphy (1-13, 0-7 frees, 0-2 65s); Liam Hennessy (0-5); Ger Aylward, Shane Murphy (0-2 each); Eoin Murphy, Richie Hennessy, Ian Byrne, Ethan Phelan (0-1 each).

James Stephens - Eoin Guilfoyle (0-7, 0-6 frees); Tadhg O’Dwyer (0-4); Cian Kenny (0-3); Niall Brassil (0-2, frees); Matthew McWey, David Hennessy, Conor Browne, Matthew Ruth (0-1 each).

Glenmore - Mikie Kirwan; Sean Phelan, Eoin Aylward, Brian O’Donoghue; Shane Murphy, Eoin Murphy, Philip Roche; Richie Hennessy, Billy Reid; Alan Murphy, Liam Hennessy, Ian Byrne; Mark Aylward, Ger Aylward, Ethan Phelan.

Subs: Colm Roche for M Aylward, Darragh Hartley for E Phelan.

James Stephens - Gavin Costigan; Luke Hickey, Diarmuid Cody, Ben Lawlor; Niall Delaney, Niall Brassil; Niall Mullins; David Hennessy, Conor Browne; Matthew Ruth, Cian Kenny, William Spencer; Tadhg O’Dwyer, Matthew McWey, Eoin Guilfoyle.

Subs: Luke Murphy for Hickey, Shane Murphy for Lawlor, Jeffrey Coyne for McWey, Jamie O’Keeffe for Spencer.

Referee - Maurice Flynn (Mooncoin).