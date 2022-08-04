Search

04 Aug 2022

Conjuring Form exhibition opens at the NDCG in Kilkenny

Axiomilla by Michael Rice

Reporter:

Mary Cody

04 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

On Friday the Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) welcomes Minister Malcolm Noonan TD, Minister

For Heritage and Electoral Reform to launch the Conjuring Form exhibition at its National Design & Craft Gallery.

DCCI will unveil its new publication celebrating 50 years of Irish craft, Irish Craft Heroes, as well as

announcing the 2022 RDS Irish Craft Bursary recipient at the exhibition opening.

Speaking ahead of the event, CEO of DCCI Rosemary Steen, said: ‘This exhibition of beautiful work, together with the Irish Craft Heroes publication and the RDS Irish Craft Bursary, showcases the growing impact of Irish design and craft nationally but also internationally. It demonstrates the strong heritage of this sector and encourages future talent to grow their skills. I am delighted to be joined by the RDS to recognise the importance of the role of craft and design in shaping Ireland’s future economically, culturally, and socially. I hope all these activities further generate even greater public and government support for these important sectors.’

Opening at 3pm on Friday (August 5), Conjuring Form is an exhibition of work from 38 makers in Design & Crafts Council Ireland’s PORTFOLIO Critical Selection 2021/22. The exhibition is curated by Alice Stori Liechtenstein, founder of Schloss Hollenegg for Design.

PORTFOLIO: Critical Selection is a biennial publication of leading Irish contemporary design and craft with makers selected by an international expert panel for achieving excellence by comparative world-wide standards.  These makers are an example of leading Irish contemporary design and craft, as they illustrate a deep understanding of their respective techniques, materials and mastery used to conjure form. Each has reached their highest standard of practice through years of refinement.

 Conjuring Form takes place at the National Design & Craft Gallery, Castle Yard, Kilkenny runs from August 5 to October 15. The exhibition is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 5.30pm.

