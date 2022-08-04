ALERT: Delays expected on busy Kilkenny road today

File Photo
Road retexturing works are scheduled to be carried out today on the N24 Waterford to Mooncoin Road at Grannagh, County Kilkenny.
The works are expected to be completed later today, dependent on weather conditions.
It is noted that the works are weather-sensitive and may be deferred at short notice.
To facilitate these works, traffic management including stop/go will be in operation and motorists are advised that delays are to be expected.
