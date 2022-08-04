Former operations manager at Kilkenny's Lyrath appointed to Ballymaloe House

Laura Behan
Laura Behan, who was operations manager at Kilkenny's Lyrath Estate Hotel, has been appointed as General Manager of Ballymaloe House, bringing with her a wealth of international experience in hospitality and event planning.
For the past decade the UCD graduate has occupied senior positions at a number of world renowned venues. Prior to taking up the role at Ballymaloe, Laura was manager at the luxurious Montenotte Hotel in Cork. She was also operations manager at the Lyrath Hotel, a prestigious Five Star destination.
Dublin native Laura brings a huge amount of expertise to Ballymaloe House, in particular in terms of organising tailor-made banqueting events. As Senior Restaurants Manager of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in Turkey, she oversaw the running of 11 outlets to the highest standards, while also successfully planning and managing gala dinners, weddings and VIP events.
Ballymaloe House in East Cork was founded by Myrtle Allen. The house is still owned by the Allen family and it continues to offer the very best of seasonal locally sourced food, retaining its reputation as an original Irish country house experience.
