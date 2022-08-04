Garda appeal following early morning assault on outskirts of Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an assault that took place in Danesfort on Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred around 9am, when a 24 year old man was pulled from the vehicle he was in into another vehicle.
A dark coloured Toyota Corolla is believed to be involved in the incident.
Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity or who may have dash cam footage to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (067) 7775000.
