04 Aug 2022

Buzzing atmosphere as 49th Kilkenny Arts Festival officially opens

Festival Director, Olga Barry

Mary Cody

04 Aug 2022 8:33 PM

Blue skies and sunshine were the backdrop for the opening of the 49th Kilkenny Arts Festival.

This year's programme is jam-packed full of amazing performances and concerts including a large number of free events.

Festival Director, Olga Barry said that after two years of adapted festival the team at Kilkenny Arts Festival are thrilled to welcome audiences to an exhilarating set of events and performances in the Marble City.

"This summer feels both like a rebirth and a continuation of what lies at the heart of Kilkenny Arts Festival: a desire to bring you artists that invigorate, intrigue and inspire. 

"It is a joy to return to a full programme of music featuring Anne Sofie Von Otter, Brooklyn Rider, Irish Chamber Orchestra, Irish Baroque Orchestra, Chamber Choir Ireland, Akademie fur Alte Musik Berlin, Carducci String Quartet, Malcolm Proud, Ailish Tynan, Tara Erraught, the Rollercoaster Sessions, the Marble City Sessions with co-curator Martin Hayes and much more. We're delighted to bring back the beloved Secret Garden Music series, free each day across special spaces in the city.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council said he was delighted to see the festival back up and running at full capacity.

"After two years of smaller festivals due to the pandemic it is fantastic to see events already sold out and such an appetite out there for this year's festival. Kilkenny Arts Festival is very important both locally and nationally and this year sees an incredible programme with lots of variety and I want to congratulate everyone involved," he said.

Kilkenny Arts Festival runs from August 4 to 14. For more information and to book tickets see www.kilkennyarts.ie

