Shankill Castle hosts exhibition during the Kilkenny Arts Festival for 30th year

Shankill Castle
This year sees the 30th year of Shankill Castle hosting an exhibition during the Kilkenny Arts Festival, featuring paintings, sculptures, antique books, film, and the official launch of two books written by Sebastian Kevany.
Shankill Castle takes pride in exhibiting a range of unusual media and subjects each year that engage the public with art in its varied forms and expressions in a memorable environment. The historic gardens, stables and castle in the Kilkenny countryside will provide a unique experience to all visitors.
People are also welcome to stop by the Coach House Café, open Thursday-Sunday 11-5pm.
All artworks are for sale and entrance to the exhibition is open to the public and free.
