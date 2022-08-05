Garda investigation into theft of machinery in South Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for information following the theft of machinery from a yard in South Kilkenny.
The incident took place at Loughcullen, Kilmacow. A Yanmar excavator/digger, an Ivor Williams 12ftx6ft double axel plant trailer, and two buckets for a digger were taken on July 30.
Enquiries are ongoing. Gardaí in Thomastown are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious vehicles in the area on that date or anyone who is offered any of these items for sale to contact Thomastown Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.