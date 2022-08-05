Kilkenny home ransacked in burglary

file pic
Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for information in relation to a break in at a house in Aylesbury on the Freshford Road on Thursday.
The break in occurred between 9.30am and 5pm.
Entry was gained by forcing the back door and the house was ransacked.
Gardaí are asking anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
