Search

06 Aug 2022

Amber spreads the love at St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny

Amber spreads the love at St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny

Dr Arwa Osman pictured at St Luke’s General Hospital

Reporter:

Mary Cody

06 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

St Luke’s Hospital is the new home for Amber’s One Million Stars LOVE star installation. 

St Luke’s will host LOVE over the coming months to raise awareness of domestic, sexual & gender based violence. 

People can register as a star weaver at www.onemillionstarsireland.ie, weave solo at home or with friends/work colleagues and then tie their stars to LOVE in the grounds of St Luke’s.   

The LOVE star installation will continue its journey around the city, communicating its message of love and hope for a future free from violence and abuse for all, later this year.

Amber’s One Million Stars Ireland project is an inclusive community arts project connecting communities across Ireland in solidarity against domestic, sexual and gender based violence (DSGBV).  There are now star weaving communities in 22 counties across Ireland, who collectively have woven over 150,000 stars to end violence in Ireland.  The youngest star weaver is five years of age, the eldest is 89.   

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media