MISSING: Have you seen Lilo? - Kilkenny Live

Lilo disappeared yesterday close to Kilkenny Airfield
Lilo, a female Siberian cat, went missing yesterday close to Kilkenny Airfield.
She has brown, tabby long hair and a very fluffy tail.
She has green eyes and black on her back legs.
She is one year and eight months old and is microchipped and neutered.
Her owners are distraught and would appreciate any leads on her location.
There is a reward offered for valuable information leading to her return.
Contact Jim at 086 2473954 or Ann at 086 1762521.
