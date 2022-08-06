Nurses' group funds presented to Carlow Kilkenny HomeCare Team

Anne Hayes, Anne Flynn, Ian Wilson, John Comerford and Cllr John Coonan PICTURE Vicky Comerford
The Kilkenny branch of the Retired Nurses Association of Ireland has made a presentation to Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.
Following mass in St Fiacre’s Church in Loughboy, the congregation contributed to the collection for the Home Care Team organised by the local branch of the retired nurses association of Ireland.
There was a great response to this worthy causes which amounted to €1,300. This, coupled with coffee and tea mornings by the nurses group, has realised over €15,000 for this invaluable service.
On behalf of the Home Care Team, Ian Wilson expressed his sincere gratitude to the retired nurses fraternity and all concerned for their ongoing deeply appreciated support.
Mr Wilson said that the Home Care Team has been providing this invaluable service to thousands of cancer sufferers for over 33 years now. Without these generous donations, it would simple not be possible to provide this professional expertise service to the many families and sufferers in the hour of need.
