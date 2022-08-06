Search

06 Aug 2022

Editorial: Much to savour this weekend with Kilkenny Arts Festival and camogie final

KILKENNY

Sophie Dwyer of Kilkenny, right, celebrates with teammate Katie Nolan after their side's victory in the Senior Camogie All-Ireland Championship Semi-Final. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kilkenny People

06 Aug 2022 9:33 PM

editor@kilkennypeople.ie

This week has seen the opening of the 49th Kilkenny Arts Festival, with a feast of creative works and performances across the city and county.

Kilkenny is deservedly considered by many to be the creative capital of Ireland and it is easy to see why. Alongside the KAF the Alternative AKA festival is also taking place and is showcasing the work of many of our local makers and artists as is the Thomastown Creative Arts Festival.

So, take some time out to enjoy what is on offer and be enchanted and inspired by the magic and talent that is in our midst.

There’s more to look forward to this weekend, with the All-Ireland Camogie final taking place.

Best wishes to the Kilkenny senior camogie team as they head to Croke Park to take on Cork. The Cats put in a mightily impressive display in the semi-final to dethrone defending champions Galway, and now look to bring that same intensity to their old rivals.

Inside this week’s paper, you’ll find a detailed camogie final feature looking ahead to the big match. Let’s get behind the girls in black and amber this weekend as they look to top off a stellar year.

Community rallies
In our front page story this week, we hear from the Keneally family who — in a matter of moments — lost their home and possessions as a blaze broke out and gutted the house.

Thanks to quick thinking and awareness of two young girls, fortunately, no one was killed. That said, it still remains a terrible tragedy.

However, a ray of hope and positivity remains. The community has rallied around the family, with Mullinavat GAA and Camogie Clubs leading the way.

They have set up a gofundme to help the Keneallys in their hour of need. There has already been a fantastic response, with over €70,000 raised toward the €300,000 goal. Well done to all who contributed — no doubt, more will want to help out. We wish the family well in this time of great difficulty.

News

