Revealed - The cute Kilkenny finalist in Nose of Tralee 2022

This year’s Nose of Tralee is well underway as judges have now chosen the final 32 Noses to represent their counties from over 1500 entries from across Ireland - including Kilkenny pooch Ruby!

Ruby had patience posing for all the pictures her 'mammy' took to get the right one for her finalist photo. She love meeting new people and giving them sniffs and kisses. She loves to take photos and create reels for the “gram”. Ruby would make a great Nose of Tralee because she’s got the waggiest tail and the biggest heart. Ruby is so proud to represent Kilkenny even if saying “Up the Cats” as a dog is a little strange!

We will now see 28 dogs, three cats and even a chicken battle it out to take the title of 2022 Nose of Tralee in a round of public voting.

Kate McQuillan, owner of Pet Sitters Ireland, said “We are now 9 years into the competition and it’s always so great to meet another 32 Noses in the finals”

“It’s a really competitive competition and I know all of the Noses are looking for the support from their Counties to help them take the title of 2022 Nose!”

You can vote every day for your favourite Nose to win at www.petsittersireland.com/noseoftralee

