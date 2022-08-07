Search

07 Aug 2022

Freshford mourns the late Tom Beckett

From this week's Freshford Notes

KILKENNY

RIP

Reporter:

Yvonne Barnaville

07 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

The people of Freshford and County Kilkenny and beyond were shocked and saddened recently to learn of the passing of Tom Beckett, late of Blackwood Freshford. 

Tom who was only in his mid 60s was a native of Ballinlough County Cork and came to Freshford as a young chap and settled into Freshford where he set up business later and resided.

He was a friendly,kind, outgoing and jovial character and was widely known and respected and ran a very susccessful landscaping business. He bred and trained greyhounds foe many years and had many good successful dogs and probably most remembered 'Handsome Billa'.

He was Secretary of the Freshfod Coursing club for over 20 years and did so impeccably. He was a keen Gaa follower and he played for St.Lachtains for a number of years but he loved his native Cork too.

He will fondly remembered by all who knew him from his work contacts from the GAA from the greyhound and Coursing sector and people travelled from far and wide to pay their respects to Tom. There was a guard of honour from all his workers, GAA sector, coursing and greyhound sector. 

His funeral mass took place on Wednesday of last week in Clontubrid Church followed by burial in St Lachtain's Cemetery. The funeral cortege was led by one of his prestige greyhounds. Following prayers at the graveside a rendering of his song 'Daisy a Day' was given by local man, Joe Crosby. 

He is mourned by his wife Mary, daughter Stacey, son in law, grandchild, brother Dreary, sister Marian, sisters in law,  brothers in law, niece nephew and extended family to whom deepest sympathy is extended.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media