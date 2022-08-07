Freshford mourns the late Tom Beckett

The people of Freshford and County Kilkenny and beyond were shocked and saddened recently to learn of the passing of Tom Beckett, late of Blackwood Freshford.

Tom who was only in his mid 60s was a native of Ballinlough County Cork and came to Freshford as a young chap and settled into Freshford where he set up business later and resided.

He was a friendly,kind, outgoing and jovial character and was widely known and respected and ran a very susccessful landscaping business. He bred and trained greyhounds foe many years and had many good successful dogs and probably most remembered 'Handsome Billa'.

He was Secretary of the Freshfod Coursing club for over 20 years and did so impeccably. He was a keen Gaa follower and he played for St.Lachtains for a number of years but he loved his native Cork too.

He will fondly remembered by all who knew him from his work contacts from the GAA from the greyhound and Coursing sector and people travelled from far and wide to pay their respects to Tom. There was a guard of honour from all his workers, GAA sector, coursing and greyhound sector.

His funeral mass took place on Wednesday of last week in Clontubrid Church followed by burial in St Lachtain's Cemetery. The funeral cortege was led by one of his prestige greyhounds. Following prayers at the graveside a rendering of his song 'Daisy a Day' was given by local man, Joe Crosby.

He is mourned by his wife Mary, daughter Stacey, son in law, grandchild, brother Dreary, sister Marian, sisters in law, brothers in law, niece nephew and extended family to whom deepest sympathy is extended.