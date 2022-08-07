New TG4 series celebrating live Irish trad and folk music in Kilkenny

Singer Pauline Scanlon and violinist Aoife Ni Bhriain don their black and amber jerseys this week for a celebration of live traditional music and song from Kilkenny.

They’re joined by giants of the local music scene - the legendary Mick Hanley, the world-renowned baroque ensemble Kilkenny Camerata along with Mick McAuley and Paddy Cleere, rising stars Burnchurch and rock group Seo Linn who all perform from the Manor House in Mount Juliet.

The duo will also be paddling our canoe down the river Nore to Inistioge, where Aoife will meet and perform with the great Iarla Ó Lionáird who has called Kilkenny home for over 25 years.

Rooted in live performance, Cúltír (‘Hinterland’) sees Pauline Scanlon and Aoife Ní Bhriain -both rising stars of the Irish music scene - guide viewers through the musical and cultural heartbeat of six Irish counties. Focusing primarily on traditional and folk music, the series will continue for six consecutive Sundays starting on August 14 at 9:30pm on TG4.

Pauline and Aoife take to the stage with the cream of each county’s musical talent, from John Spillane in Co. Cork to Mick Hanly in Co. Kilkenny and across the Shannon to Roscommon where we hear from the legendary Matt Molloy and John Carty to Leslie Dowdall and rapper JyellowL in Fingal to Westmeath legends Foster & Allen. Presenters and guests perform in front of a live audience for one night only, at a diverse range of local venues, from the intimate Tots Pub in Ballygurteen in West Cork to the Manor House at Mount Julie.

Pauline Scanlon chats about the series:

“It's such a privilege to share the screen with greats of Irish music like John Spillane, Mick Hanly and Leslie Dowdall and to also get the chance to perform alongside so many of them.

“Getting on the road and performing live in six different counties makes such a difference, this is a show all about identity and common experiences, and that comes across when you hear these songs and tunes performed for a local audience."

Episode 2 which features Kilkenny will air on August 21 at 9.30pm on TG4.