Search

07 Aug 2022

Vehicles targeted by opportunistic criminals in spate of thefts in Kilkenny

Garda logo

Reporter:

Mary Cody

07 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Gardaí across the city and county are appealing to the public for assistance in solving a number of thefts.

A quantity of tools were stolen from a van at Aglish, Mooncoin on Wednesday. The van was parked on roadside when a number of tools were taken – A Milwaukee drill set, a bag of hand tools  and a battery operated crimpers were taken.

Anyone who is offered any of these items for sale is asked to contact Gardaí. 

Gardaí are also investigating the theft of a trailer from a house on the Gowran Road in Bennettsbridge. The trailer was taken between 9pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday. The trailer is described as 4ftx6ft, green in colour, LED lights and aluminium plug for lights attached. The trailer is not branded.

Gardai are appealing to anyone with any information to contact Thomastown Garda Station.

Meanwhile in Kilkenny City gardaí are appealing for information following the theft of a number of items from a van parked on roadside at Bishop Birch Place. A camping cooler described as 2ftx1ft grey body with blue handles, six fishing rods, a phone charger and a blue fishing rod bag were taken.

The incident occurred between midnight on Tuesday and midday on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media