Vehicles targeted by opportunistic criminals in spate of thefts in Kilkenny

Gardaí across the city and county are appealing to the public for assistance in solving a number of thefts.

A quantity of tools were stolen from a van at Aglish, Mooncoin on Wednesday. The van was parked on roadside when a number of tools were taken – A Milwaukee drill set, a bag of hand tools and a battery operated crimpers were taken.

Anyone who is offered any of these items for sale is asked to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí are also investigating the theft of a trailer from a house on the Gowran Road in Bennettsbridge. The trailer was taken between 9pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday. The trailer is described as 4ftx6ft, green in colour, LED lights and aluminium plug for lights attached. The trailer is not branded.

Gardai are appealing to anyone with any information to contact Thomastown Garda Station.

Meanwhile in Kilkenny City gardaí are appealing for information following the theft of a number of items from a van parked on roadside at Bishop Birch Place. A camping cooler described as 2ftx1ft grey body with blue handles, six fishing rods, a phone charger and a blue fishing rod bag were taken.

The incident occurred between midnight on Tuesday and midday on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.