Rural homeowners in Kilkenny benefit from €628, 000 plus upgraded laneways and non-public roads

Funding for the Local Improvement Scheme has been doubled to €22 million as part of Our Rural Future, the Government’s ambitious policy for rural development, Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan, has confirmed.

Deputy Phelan welcomed the news from the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, that Kilkenny will see a major increase in our allocation under the Local Improvement Scheme for 2022.

Deputy Phelan said: “This extremely positive announcement will see our laneways and non-public roads in Kilkenny receive improved access to homes, farms and outdoor amenities.

“Prior to this news, Kilkenny Local Authority consulted with local residents and landowners to identify road and laneway projects where works could start immediately and be completed this year.

“Fine Gael is working to build stronger, safer communities and we want to see more people living, working and raising a family in our rural communities throughout the country. We will continue to fight for rural homeowners in Kilkenny and make the case for further increases in funding.

“The funding provided by the Department will be complemented by a local financial contribution from landowners/households. There is a ceiling of €1,200 on the amount that any individual householder or landowner will be asked to contribute towards the cost.

Minister Heather Humphreys added, “The scheme provides substantial grant aid for the upgrade of these routes and assists homeowners with the costs. In many cases where there are multiple homes on a lane, neighbours will work together to draw down funding under the scheme.

“The Department of Rural and Community Development is now exactly five years old. I am proud during those five years my Department has provided over €100 million under the Local Improvement Scheme. That funding has delivered improvements on over 3,000 roads and laneways nationwide benefitting over 13,000 rural homes. The funding I am announcing today will see a further increase in those numbers with many more homeowners benefitting”, Minister Humphreys concluded.

Welcoming the news Deputy John McGuinness said, “this is a significant increase in funding for the Local Improvement Scheme that will see an investment into upgrading our rural laneways and non-public roads throughout the county, improving access to rural homes and farms.

Deputy John McGuinness also confirmed that Carlow is to receive €592,202 in addition to the €351,880 granted in April.

This is very positive news today for both Kilkenny and Carlow and I look forward to working with local communities to help deliver this funding into the areas that need it most. I want to thank the Minister for listening to our concerns and increasing this important funding,” concluded Deputy John McGuinness.