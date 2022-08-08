Spacious semi-detached family home in Kilkenny city for sale - see pics!

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS
99 The Sycamores, Freshford Road, Kilkenny
4 beds - 2 baths - 101m2
This wonderful four-bed semi-detached home is located on the Freshford Road in the popular and much sought-after Sycamores estate.
This property is in turn key condition and is a superb opportunity to acquire a spacious light filled and tastefully decorated home which further benefits from a private driveway and low maintenance enclosed rear garden.
Conveniently situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, the location is second to none from it’s close proximity to Kilkenny City Centre which is only a ten minute walk, along with other amenities including St. Lukes & Aut Even Hospitals.
99 The Sycamores makes an ideal family home. Viewings are by appointment only.
ASKING PRICE: €325,000
Contact DNG Ella Dunphy (Tel: 056 7786000) to arrange!
