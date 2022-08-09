Kilkenny’s City Library exhibits the work of two artists for AKA Fringe Festival.

The exhibition is running at Kilkenny City Library
Kilkenny’s City Library is pleased to exhibit the work of two local artists for AKA Fringe Festival.
Golden Years by Annette Dooley is an expression of experiences, emotions and stories through abstract Tapestry Weaving. Annette uses yarns, fibres, textiles and recycles materials, mainly sourced in Ireland. She has transitioned from the discipline of gilding to weaving. Incorporating gold fibres into some of her weaves represents a past life, not forgotten. Warp and weft have become her canvas and paints.
The second artist is Kilkenny-based Sonja Horgan exhibiting Tranquillity, a new series of underwater abstract paintings. These works are inspired by the vibrant colours of the underwater world and its unique beauty. Sonja uses acrylic, oil and mixed media to create multi-layered paintings.
All are welcome to call in to City Library and view this gorgeous exhibition. The library is open through lunch.
City Library, John’s Quay is open on Tuesday from 10–8pm, Wednesday to Friday 10–5pm and Saturday 10–1.30pm.
