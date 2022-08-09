Search

09 Aug 2022

Trolley Figures at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny today

27 patients are waiting for hospital beds in Kilkenny today

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

09 Aug 2022 6:33 PM


425 admitted patients are waiting for beds today in Irish hospitals, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 350 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 75 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

At St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny the current trolley total is 20 and the ward total is 7, meaning 27 people are waiting for beds.  

Every morning at 8am, INMO members count how many patients are waiting in the Emergency Department for a bed and how many are waiting in wards elsewhere in the hospital. The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed. These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space. The INMO started Trolley Watch in 2004.

