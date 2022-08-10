Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Rest in Peace
Robert (Robbie) Craig
The death has occurred of Robert (Robbie) Craig, Loon, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on 8th August 2022, peacefully at his residence. Robbie, predeceased by his parents Willie and Gladys. Deeply regretted by his loving family daughter Hazel, sons Neil and Keith.
Funeral arrangements later
Maureen Donnelly
The death has occurred of Maureen Donnelly, Kennyswell Road, Kilkenny City, on August 8th 2022 (unexpectedly) at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Martin Joseph and much loved mother of Kevin and Brian. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Matthew and Sarah, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.
Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 6pm on Wednesday (August 10th) with funeral prayers at 7pm, followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Funeral on Thursday after 11am Requiem Mass to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please. Maureen's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie/web-
