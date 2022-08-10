Search

10 Aug 2022

Funding boost for eight Kilkenny walking trails

Local TD John Paul Phelan has welcomed the announcement

KILKENNY

File picture

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

10 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Community groups responsible for managing walking trails in Kilkenny will receive grants of €17,000 under new funding announced today.

The investment includes: Windgap Village Loop (€1,000), Piltown Mountain Grove loop (€1,000), Tullahought - Kilmacoliver Loop (€1,000), Freshford Loop (€2,800), Gathabawn Short Loop (€2,800), Thomastown Grennan Loop (€2,800), Windgap - Bearna Breac Loop (€2,800), and Gathabawn Loop (€2,800).

Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan has welcomed news from the Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys that funding of almost €1 million will support and improve some 446 walking trails across the country, including these eight in Kilkenny.

“Trail walking is a great activity for families in Kilkenny and Carlow to enjoy the great outdoors and explore our hidden gems this summer. These trails also attract visitors to small businesses in our rural towns," said Deputy Phelan.

“The community groups receiving the grant in Kilkenny and Carlow can use it to maintain, improve and promote its use to locals and visitors. This vital work is done by the groups which are known as Community Trail Management Organisations.

“Community Trail Management Organisations are registered with Sport Ireland and work in conjunction with Kilkenny and Carlow County Council, Coillte and the Local Development Company (LDC) in maintaining their local trails.”

