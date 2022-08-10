HEATWAVE: Water restrictions begin in Kilkenny

Due to a water shortage, there will be water restrictions on the whole of the Clogh - Castlecomer supply in North Kilkenny for the remainder of the week.

The restrictions will be in place from approximately 10pm to 7am.

Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Speaking about the developing situation, Irish Water’s James O’Toole said,

“We would like to thank the public for their support in conserving water, particularly during the hot weather in mid-July. As the temperatures begin to soar again, we are appealing to the public in Carlow and Kilkenny to be mindful of how they use their water at home, as we have had a very dry period recently and the increased demand does take its toll on our water supplies. As the busy summer holiday period continues, many people will be outdoors a lot more, watering their garden or washing cars. We are just asking people to be sensible about how they use their water so that we have enough for everyone to use during the daytime and that the businesses in both counties can function to their optimal.

“Our main areas of concern around the county currently would be Bennettsbridge, Clogh, Castlecomer, Gowran, Goresbridge & Paulstown, Galmoy and Graignamanagh.

Water is such a precious natural resource, and we are working hard along with our colleagues in each of the Local Authorities to ensure the people in in Carlow and Kilkenny have a safe and reliable water supply.”

LEAK REPAIRS

Bennettsbridge and surrounding areas were without water until 3pm today.

Despite ongoing issues with the water supply in this area, as cited above, the reason for today's outage was to facilitate leak repairs, according to Kilkenny County Council.