Remarkable property in showroom condition for sale in Kilkenny city - see inside!

1 Seville Lawns, Margaret's Fields, Callan Road, Kilkenny, R95 N2K7

5 beds - 4 baths - 216m

**OPEN VIEWING ON SATURDAY 13TH AUGUST FROM 12.45PM TO 1.15PM**

1 Seville Lawns, Margaret's Fields is a premium five bedroom detached family home which comes to the market in showhouse condition throughout.

Margaret's Fields is a sought-after and popular development of quality family home built by Denis Treacy & Sons in 2006. The spacious and light filled accommodation extends to 216 Sq. M. / 2,325 Sq. Ft. approx. spanning over three levels.

The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall living room, open plan kitchen/dining room and a utility room with a storage cupboard.

The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area with stairs up to the second floor, a large master bedroom suite complete with a dressing room and bedroom two which is a spacious single room.

The layout at second floor level comprises: landing area, three generous sized bedrooms (one with an en-suite), main bathroom and a walk-in hot press.

The property is well positioned on a large corner site at the entrance to Seville Lawns.

The front garden is fully walled with wrought-iron railings and two pedestrian gates.

The area to the front of the house is laid in cobblelock with recessed lighting and mature planting.

Dual side access leads through to a sun drenched enclosed and private rear garden (measuring 45ft L x 41FT W approx.).

Two designated car parking spaces are located to the rear of the property with a pedestrian gate to the rear garden.

ASKING PRICE: €475,000

A large detached double garage (measuring 414 Sq. Ft. / 38 Sq. M. approx.) is finished to a high standard with two electric roller doors, side door, power and plug sockets. The garage also houses the central vacuum cleaning system.