Saíocht fundraiser raises almost €3,000 for Ukraine - Kilkenny Live

Neil Martin, Michelle Mulchay, Stephen Rea and Louise Mulcahy Gabriel Rosenstock
Saíocht - a celebration of music and poetry took place in the stunning St. John’s Priory as part of Kilkenny Arts Festival on Monday evening
Audiences at the packed venue enjoyed an evening filled with traditional music and poetry from all over the world.
Saíocht host and actor Stephen Rea (The Crying Game, Interview with The Vampire, Breakfast On Pluto) was joined on stage by traditional musicians Louise and Michelle Mulcahy, Belfast cellist and uilleann piper Neil Martin, poets Gabriel Rosenstock and Emily Cullen.
An incredible €2,700 was raised for Kilkenny Civil Defence’s Ukrainian Appeal fund. For more on Kilkenny Arts Festival see www.kilkennyarts.ie
