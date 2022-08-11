Search

11 Aug 2022

Kilkenny SHL- James Stephens come out on top against Graigue Ballycallan

James Stephens 2-15 Graigue Ballycallan 0-13

Kilkenny SHL- James Stephens come out on top against Graigue Ballycallan

Tadhg O’Dwyer (James Stephens) finds himself at the centre of some Graigue-Ballycallan attention during their senior hurling league game in Danesfort. Picture: Willie Dempsey

Reporter:

Trevor Spillane

11 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

Making their chances — and, more importantly, taking them — helped James Stephens get off the mark in the senior hurling league.

A week after their opening day defeat to Glenmore, the city side were a little sharper in their execution as they got the better of a Graigue-Ballycallan outfit who were keen to erase the memory of their round one loss to O’Loughlin’s.

They still have parts of their game to work on - their wide tally was into double figures by the full-time whistle — but a good goal sense proved to be the difference in sunny Danesfort.

While the Village can look back on goals from Eoin Guilfoyle and Matthew Ruth as the catalyst for their victory, Ballycallan can only wonder where it went wrong. They started like a train, holding the upper hand on the scoreboard and across the midfield battle, but couldn’t make their pressure count.

Two points clear (0-3 to 0-1) after what was a timid opening eight minutes, they had a chance to stamp their authority on the game when a clever move involving Tommy Ronan, Sean Ryan and Philly Cahill unlocked the Stephens defence and slipped Conor Murphy through on goal.

For a split-second the back of the net beckoned, but Murphy’s shot thundered up and into the body of goalkeeper Gavin Costigan before bouncing away to safety.

Graigue shook off that miss and, just minutes later, found a chink in the Village defence again when Billy Ryan’s arrow-like sideline cut dropped towards the danger zone.
Costigan did well to beat the sliotar out, but Sean O’Dwyer couldn’t react quickly enough to force it home, giving Stephens the split-second they needed to clear their lines.

Those missed chances were a black mark for Ballycallan, who had started quite impressively. From the off they took the game by the scruff of the neck, pinning the Village back with some fast running out of defence as they worked the ball up to their forwards. They were three points ahead inside the opening five minutes, Cahill and O’Dwyer sniping fine points from good angles, before Sean Ryan laid a confident pass off to Conor Murphy, who

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media