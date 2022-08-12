Kilkenny Chamber welcomes announcement by Abbot

Brian Keyes, President of Kilkenny Chamber
The announcement by US MedTech giant Abbott that they plan to invest €440 million in a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the IDA Business & Technology Park in Kilkenny is warmly welcomed by Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce.
“This is a huge vote of confidence in Kilkenny by a global tech firm that is already a significant employer in the country. Decisions of this magnitude are not made lightly, and it is a tribute to everyone involved to have achieved this outstanding outcome for Kilkenny. I want to thank the IDA and all the people who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this happen.” said Chamber President Brian Keyes.
“This investment will realise hundreds of highly skilled and well-paid jobs for Kilkenny. It is also a huge endorsement for Kilkenny as a great place in which to do business and an acknowledgement that we have the infrastructure, the skills and the connectivity that make it a great location in which to invest” said Chamber CEO John Hurley.
“We wholeheartedly welcome Abbott to Kilkenny and look forward to working with them for a long and successful future in Kilkenny.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.