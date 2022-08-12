Kilkenny IHL- Whirlwind start saw Dunna’ dash to victory over Conahy

A whirlwind start, which saw them race into a 0-10 to 0-1 lead by the 21st minute, laid the foundation for Dunnamaggin’s deserved win over Conahy Shamrocks.

The Shamrocks struggled to make any headway in the opening quarter in Tom Ryall Park on Friday evening as the winners controlled most sectors of the pitch.

Dunnamaggin’s opening score in the first minute came from Denis Walsh. He was to torment the Conahy defence all through the game.

Good inter-play from a couple of Dunnamaggin players ended with Darren Fitzpatrick adding a second point almost immediately.

Eoghan Kearney’s free taking kept the scoreboard ticking over for the winners and after four minutes Dunnamaggin led 0-5 to no score.

Conahy eventually got off the mark on nine minutes when Edmond Delaney pointed a free after Tom Phelan had been fouled.

Dunnamaggin then continued their impressive momentum with Luke Fitzpatrick, Denis Walsh and a brace from Eoghan Kearney (one a free) adding to the winner’s points tally.

The winners’ dominance was added to when wing back Joe Fitzpatrick caught a Conahy puck out and he drove the ball back over his opponent’s bar to push the margin out to nine points.

Conahy finally started to ask questions of the winners when a 40 metre run by Eoin Cahill saw the centre-half forward rattle the back of the Dunnamaggin net for a fine individual goal.

The closing 10 minutes of the first half saw some improvements from the losers with James Bergin and Edmond Delaney (2) adding points.

The onward momentum from the winners continued with Eoghan Kearney from play and frees, Denis Walsh and a mighty effort from 100 yards by Michael Cody leaving the winners leading 0-15 to 1-4 at the interval.

Three Conahy points during the opening five minutes of the second half from Edmond Delaney (2) and John Mullan narrowed the margin to five points but the winners responded well in the 40th minute with a good point from Andy Hickey.

The margin was back to a goal when Conahy added further points through James Bergin, Edmond Delaney and a Karl Downey free but they needed a second goal if they were to have any chance of securing the league points. With Ian Walsh and Michael Cody marshalling a solid Dunna defence, the winners held out for a good win.

Teams and Scorers

Dunnamaggin - Eoghan Kearney (0-8, 0-5 frees); Denis Walsh (0-7); Darren Fitzpatrick, Luke Fitzpatrick, Joe Fitzpatrick, Michael Cody, Andy Hickey (0-1 each).

Conahy Shamrocks - Edmond Delaney (0-7, 0-4 frees); Eoin Cahill (1-0); James Bergin (0-3); John Mullan, Tom Phelan, Karl Downey (free), Thomas Rice (0-1 each).

Dunnamaggin - Seaghan O’Neill; Paul Kirwan, Ian Walsh, Colin Fitzpatrick; Joe Fitzpatrick, Michael Cody, Shaun O’Keeffe; Andrew Fitzpatrick, Andy Hickey; Darren Fitzpatrick, Ray Cody, Eoghan Kearney; Denis Walsh, Peter Kenneally, Luke Fitzpatrick.

Sub: Jimmy O’Neill.

Conahy Shamrocks - Karl Downey; Ciaran Rice, Philly Cass, Liam Cass; Donal Brennan, Brian Healy, Kieran Mooney; Eoin Carroll, Edmond Delaney; John Mullan, Eoin Cahill, Tom Phelan; Bill Murphy, James Bergin, Mark Gunner.

Subs: Darragh Dooley, Donal Cass, Thomas Rice.

Referee - Conor Everard (Graigue Ballycallan).