Kilkenny IHL- Mooncoin survive late Johnstown rally to claim Intermediate league points

Mooncoin grabbed their opening victory in the Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling League after they ran out two point winners over Fenians (Johnstown) in a sun-kissed John Locke Park on Saturday evening.

Helped by the accuracy up front from Pa Walsh and Killian Hogan as well as a second half goal from Ciaran Quilty, the All-Ireland junior champions claimed victory but not without being given a huge fright by Johnstown in the final few minutes.

Mooncoin appeared to be strolling to victory until Mark Webster scored a quick brace of goals. The winners did well to hold on in the end.

Fenians had a slight wind at their backs in the opening period and they made the brighter start with points from Mark Webster and Kieran Grehan.

Mooncoin hit back with three points on the trot before Johnstown again retook the lead.

The sides went point for point throughout the opening period until Johnstown got the game’s opening goal in the 26th minute when Sean Tobin took advantage of a Mark Webster free rebounding off the post to shoot past Eoin Purcell.

Through good accuracy up front, Mooncoin still led at the break (0-13 to 1-9).

Two quickfire efforts at the start of the second half soon put Johnstown in front but they were rocked when Mooncoin reeled off 1-6 without reply in a devastating period of attacking play with Ciaran Quilty getting the crucial goal.



That left the winners seven points clear but they were still left sweating come the end when Mark Webster netted two late goals including a well taken penalty.

Johnstown then hit the bar in the next attack but Mooncoin survived.

Fenians, perhaps, should have taken their points during the last minutes of the game, as they could have at least drew with Mooncoin.

As they were two points down, they went for goals, perhaps thinking there was less time left than there actually was; if they had taken their opportunities for points they could have had a draw, or even sneak a victory.

Over all though, Mooncoin were the better team with the better spread of players performing to the best of their ability.

For Mooncoin, Pa Walsh showed just how good a player he is.



Despite showing signs of rustiness starting off, he certainly made up for it as the game went on, bursting into life and shooting some exceptional scores, while also wining ball and laying off passes for those around him.

The Fenian forwards found it difficult to get anything for the solid Mooncoin fullback line of Aidan Doyle, Cormac Daly and Seán O’Dwyer.

The Mooncoin management will be delighted that John Fitzgerald showed up so well after coming back from injury.

He did a mountain of work all through, and took excellent scores when the opportunity arose, Kevin Crowley likewise.

Adam Croke popped up with inspirational scores when the game was in the melting pot and Killian Hogan’s free taking continues to be of the highest order.

For the Fenians, the deadly and dynamic duo of Conor Tobin and Mark Webster ran the show from midfield.

They were chiefly responsible for how close the Fenians came close to catching Mooncoin in the end.

Webster’s free taking and penalty were also deadly accurate.

The spine of the Fenians team, John Henderson and Rory Phelan, were solid throughout.

Up front, Sean Tobin was full of energy and looked dangerous throughout. Adam Duggan drove things forward from the half back line in the first half.



Teams and Scorers

Mooncoin - Pa Walsh (0-4); Killian Hogan (0-4, 0-3 frees, 0-1 65); Ciarán Quilty (1-0); Adam Croke, John Fitzgerald, Kevin Crowley (0-3 each); Paul Henebery, Cormac Fleming, Lee Treacy (0-1 each).

Fenians - Mark Webster (2-3, 1-0 penalty, 0-3 frees); Seán Tobin (1-2); Conor Tobin (0-3); Adam Duggan, Kieran Grehan (0-2 each).

Mooncoin - Eoin Purcell, Aidan Doyle, Cormac Daly, Sean O’Dwyer, Martin O’Neill, Paul Henebery, Jim Delahunty, Muirtín Gannon, Kevin Crowley, Adam Croke, John Fitzgerald, Cormac Fleming, Killian Hogan, Pa Walsh, Ciarán Quilty.

Subs: Lee Tracey for Cormac Fleming, 49 mins.

Fenians - James Dermody, Eddie Hughes, John Henderson, Paddy McCormack, Seán Brennan, Rory Phelan, Adam Duggan, Conor Tobin, Mark Webster, Podge Sweeney, Kieran Grehan, Darragh Tobin, Padraig O’Grady, Pa Duggan, Seán Tobin.

Subs: Eoin Phelan for Padraig O’Grady (16 min), Aaron Dermody for Paddy McCormack (inj 32 mins), Niall Carroll for Pa Duggan (43 min), Cormac Ryan for Adam Duggan (49 min), Seán Tobin for Tomás Sharkey (55 min).

Referee - Stephen Delaney (Galmoy).