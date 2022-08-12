The highest national temperature record, set in Kilkenny in 1887, is in danger again!

HARMONIE weather model for Saturday at 4pm in the South East region showing 33C possible
The latest weather charts released for Ireland shows an increased possibility of temperatures exceeding 30C in some local areas over the weekend.
One forecaster, HARMONIE, have predicted that temperatures could reach up to 33C in the Kilkenny-Carlow area on Saturday.
The highest ever temperature record of 33.3°C was recorded at Kilkenny Castle back on June 26, 1887.
Will it get even hotter in Kilkenny this weekend or will another county, possibly neighbours Carlow, take the record?
If the weather models are accurate, the record could very well be up for grabs!
