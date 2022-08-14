Young Irelands take the under-19 B spoils

The 2022 Revise.ie U-19 League Cup and Shield finals (eight in total) kicked off in July, with Bennettsbridge and Young Irelands contesting the under-19B Cup Final in Clara.

Bennettsbridge opened the scoring with a point from John Doyle in the first minute. A monster point from Young Irelands centre back Patrick Langton inside his own 45 put his side on the scoreboard just minutes later.

Bennettsbridge goalkeeper Jack Forristal was outstanding on the night, pulling off a number of great saves – he was first tested in the fourth minute when Ben Phelan attempted to bat the ball in behind him but Jack knocked it away for a 65.

The resultant 65 was dropped short into the square and was efficiently cleared by the Bennettsbridge back line until eventually Conor Fitzpatrick pointed for the Young Irelands side.

In the eighth minute, John Doyle took a pass from Timmy Kelly and put it between the posts.

We had to wait until the 13th minute for the next score and in the blink of an eye, over the space of 100 seconds, Young Irelands managed to put 1-2 on the scoreboard, the goal eventually coming from Conor Fitzpatrick after four great saves from the Bridge’s Jack Forristal.

Bennettsbridge responded with points from Timmy Kelly and captain Ivan Kelly, who capitalised on a misdirected Young Irelands pass.

In the 20th minute, Young Ireland’s Cian Phelan, winning a Bridge puckout, took off on a solo run. He was fouled on his way through and had the advantage but didn’t need it as his strike sent the ball over the black spot.

The sides closed out the half with scores from the Bridge’s Dylan Kenny, Ivan Kelly, Paddy Walsh and John Doyle and Young Ireland’s Conor Fitzpatrick and Tommy Phelan and all that separated them was the goal in the 14th minute.

Half time: Bennettsbridge 0-10, Young Irelands 1-10.

Young Irelands were quick out of the block in the second half with a point from Jimmy Lennon .

A lineball in to Young Ireland’s Conor Fitzpatrick, who was having a great game, was initially blocked but Conor recovered the ball and pointed on his second attempt. Bennettsbridge regrouped and Timmy Kelly stepped up and scored three points over the next six minutes.

However, Young Irelands kept the pressure on and were racking over points from all angles with Ben, Cian and Tommy Phelan all contributing. The Bridge’s Timmy Kelly was back defending when he cleared a ball up field to Bill Nolan who sent it high over the bar.

Two points apiece from Young Irelands’ Padraig Naddy and Jimmy Lennon in the last 10 minutes helped their side secure the victory.

Young Irelands - Tim Brennan, Bobby Brennan, Cathal Darcy (capt), Charlie Brennan, Eoin O’Neill, Patrick Langton (0-1), Charlie Fitzgerald, Jimmy Lennon (0-3), Tommy Phelan (0-3, 0-1 ’65), Padraig Naddy (0-3), David Drennan, Cian Phelan (0-3), Dermot Langton, Conor Fitzpatrick (1-5, 0-3f), Ben Phelan (0-2).

Subs: Jimmy Conlon, Killian Carey, Ciaran Kavanagh.

Bennettsbridge - Jack Forristal, Conor Molloy, Kyle Ryan (vice capt), Sean Byrne, Joe Hughes, Gearoid Kent (0-1f), Myles McGovern, Charlie Fitzgerald, Ivan Kelly (capt) (0-2), Timmy Kelly (0-5, 0-1f), John Doyle (0-6, 0-3f), Paddy Walsh (0-1), Oisin Meegan, Dylan Kenny (0-1), Bill Nolan (0-1)