This dry weather could mean trouble for some Kilkenny farms

The fine dry weather of the past few weeks is now causing problems on some farms where grass growth has been restricted.



The rains we got last Saturday was some help but with the forecast predicted for a spell of dry, warm weather problems on dry soil farms could begin to escalate.

On the plus side, a lot of work, for example silage and hay making, has been carried out in ideal conditions and most of the winter sown tillage crops have now been harvested.

Yields in some cases have been disappointing but I feel most farmers would prefer the present climate as opposed to wet weather.



Cattle Sale

On Thursday we had an excellent show of cattle which resulted in some magnificent prices.

In the bullock ring 5 Char weighing 517kg made €1790 or €3.46 per kilo heavier type bullocks were also in demand with a 700 kilo bullock making €2090 or €2.99 per kilo.

Quality Friesians made up to €2.40 per kilo.



The sale also attracted 20 cull bulls with prices ranging from €1200 to €2390 per head.

All cows were in demand with Friesians peaking at €2.40 per kilo with cont to €2.85 per kilo.

A clearance sale of a small Ped AA herd saw cows with calves at foot range from €2240 to €4000 per unit in calf types €1450 to €3000 with weanling heifers €1000 to €1200 per head.

The fact that Kilkenny Mart is attracting good numbers means that buyers sourcing cattle are attending this sale with at least two to three new buyers each week.

If you have cattle to enter please contact the Kilkenny Mart office on 056 7721407 before 3.30pm on the previous Wednesday.



Belclare Ram Sale

Last week we held the Premier Belclare Ram Sale which resulted in a 70% clearance and an average price of €700.

This Monday’s sheep sale attracted larger numbers than usual but trade was firm after the dramatic cut in quotes by factories last week.

Butcher type lambs ranged from €138 to €149 per head factory types €117 to €137 per head with stores from €80 to €111 per head.

We also hold a calf sale on a Monday at 1.15pm and if you have some to sell we would appreciate if they were entered on Friday before 5pm so we can contact potential buyers.

Camogie All Ireland

Well done to the Kilkenny Camogie Team on a magnificent performance in securing a hard fought victor over Cork last Sunday.

As usual between these two great rivals the game was tight, but it was good to see Kilkenny winning by the smallest margin as Cork have beaten us recently on two occasions by the same margin.

The large crowd at the home coming on Monday night was a show of appreciation to this magnificent team.

Brian Dowling and the entire panel should take a bow.

Dates for the Diary

A few dates for your diary: On Monday, August 22, Kilkenny Mart will hold a Special Breeding Ewe Sale, with entries now being taken, and on Thursday, August 25, the mart will hold a clearance sale of 60 cows in calf or with calves at foot.

More details from the mart office.

Until next time do be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.