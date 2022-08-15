Telecommunications structure planned near Kilkenny village

File Photo
Plans have been lodged with Kilkenny County Council to erect a 30m lattice telecommunications structure near Kilmoganny, County Kilkenny.
The structure is to include antennas, dishes and associated telecommunications equipment.
It is planned to be enclosed by security fencing.
Vantage Towers Limited submitted the application.
A decision on the proposed plans is due in October.
