Ukrainians show pride of place in Kilkenny

The kind-hearted actions of the Ukrainian community in Kilkenny has reaped dividends with volunteers recently getting involved in a clean up in the city.

People of all ages took part in the clean up which was initiated by some of the Ukrainian community who have settled in Kilkenny in recent months.

Pat Boyd of Keep Kilkenny Beautiful explained how the volunteers had approached the Mayor of Kilkenny, Cllr David Fitzgerald about their idea to give something back to Kilkenny and decided to organise a clean up.

“Svitlana Saseyi of the Ukrainian Dispora Community in Kilkenny approached the Mayor with this idea and he referred the group to Pat Boyd in Keep Kilkenny Beautiful.

“It is fantastic to see such a positive initiative. There were more than fifty volunteers involved in the clean up which took place at the Canal Walk and the Ardnore Quarry Park in Loughboy. We were able to provide them with equipment and high visibility jackets and we were more than happy to advise them as to which areas would need the work. They did fantastic work and I was delighted to see the enthusiasm and want to thank everyone involved,” added Mr Boyd.

In total 225.5 kg of rubbish was collected by the group.

Svitlana Saseyi thanked everyone who took part for their hard work and energetic effort. She added that during the clean up there were many surprising finds including clothes, balls, dogs toys, an umbrella and a child’s scooter.

“Special thanks to Pat Boyd from Keep Kilkenny Beautiful, Flossie And The Beach Cleaners and Kilkenny County Council for the equipment, helping to plan the route and the place to keep the collected waste, for all the support,” she added.

Meanwhile groups and organisations are also asked to sign up for the Kilkenny City clean up which takes place on October 9.

To register and receive a free kit see kilkennycleanup.ie