18 Aug 2022

Popular Kilkenny motoring event cancelled following insurance complications

Gowran Festival of Speed (File Photo)

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

18 Aug 2022 12:33 AM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Organisers of the popular Gowran Festival of Speed event have announced that they have been left with no option but to cancel this weekend's event due to last minute insurance complications.

In a social media post released today, organisers stated that the announcement is being made 'with great sadness'.

"Due to last minute complications with our insurance company and we have no option but to pull the event for this year," they stated.

"Please take our word for it that we have tried absolutely everything and have gone to the ends of the earth to find a solution.

"For anyone that has already pre-purchased tickets for this event the money will be returned to the card you used at time of purchasing with in the next ten days.

"We can not but apologise but we hope you understand that this is completely out of our control. Over the past seven years we have built up a fantastic event and it’s disappointing that insurance companies won’t play ball with us this year."

The event had been scheduled to take place this Sunday, August 21.

