Read all about it! Kilkenny’s Town of Books Festival is here again

The longest-running book festival in Ireland - Graignamanagh Town of Books Festival - will take place from August 19-21, where over 25 booksellers will congregate in all things literary and creative in the picturesque medieval hamlet of Graignamanagh.

The internationally-renowned festival has been running for almost 20 years and is a must for anyone who wants to pick up some interesting finds, rare editions, collectables and of course plenty of bargains from new, secondhand, antiquarian, children’s and specialist booksellers.

This year’s programme has been extended to include a food and craft element at the Abbey Hall, children’s activities at the local library and exciting events at other venues.

Every available space in the town will be turned into bookshops for the event, which has drawn big names and renowned collectors to the Kilkenny town throughout the years. Highly-acclaimed author Patricia Gibney is one of a host of talented authors speaking at this year's Graignamanagh Town of Books Festival

Kicking off on Thursday, renowned crime writer Gibney will be in conversation with celebrity chef Edward Hayden at 7pm in Graignamanagh Library. Book your place for an evening of fun conversation, plots, crime and intrigue.

On Friday, Dr Patrick Morrissey gives a talk at 6.30pm on his book ‘Australians of The Great Irish Famine - One Clan’s Story’.

Also on Friday, at 8pm, local author and poet Christine Anne Foley will speak in Graignamanagh library about her recent book deal and her journey to get there. She will also be launching her new poem inspired by the Barrow at 4.30pm outside the Waterside Guesthouse on Sunday. Foley will be joined by members of the Poetry by the Barrow group who will also recite some of their poems.

A Prosecco reception will be available to celebrate the local talented poet's achievement.

Saturday sees a storytelling and illustration workshop with Audrey Dowling in the library at 11am Audrey's inspiring and creative illustrations can be seen in the picture books ‘The Croke Park Mice’ and ‘Reindeer Down’ from which Audrey will read.

A French native who is living in County Kilkenny, Audrey cites the lush and majestic Irish countryside as one of her main inspirations combined with the mystical folklore from diverse cultures as well as fairytale and vintage imagery. Lemonade and biscuits for all who attend this free event. A creative and fun filled event for both adult and child to experience.

At Barrow Valley Activities Hub on Saturday at 4pm there will be a fun fancy dress competition where you can come as your favourite Wind in the Willows character or a character from your favourite book Saturday afternoon at 4pm: "Believe me my young friend, there is nothing – absolutely nothing – half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats.”

Calling all Artists, novice and professional to partake in our Plein air Art event from 9am to 11am on Sunday morning

An exhibition will take place from 4pm on the banks of the majestic River Barrow. All work will be available for the public to enjoy and purchase from artists. Prizes awarded at 5pm.

For more informatio on other event, please check out social media channels and the website www.graiguenamanaghtownofbooks.ie/ programme.