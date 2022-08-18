Kilkenny pub named Leinster winner of Pub of the Year

Cleere's Bar and Theatre
Kilkenny pub Cleere's Bar and Theatre has been announced as the Leinster winner of Pub of the Year at the Irish Restaurant Awards.
The popular Parliament Street venue recently launched a new food menu, while it thrives as a live music and performance space.
The national finals take place next month.
"We wish the winners the best of luck in the next stage and look forward to seeing you all on September 19 for the All Ireland," the awards organisers posted on social media.
