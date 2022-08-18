Search

18 Aug 2022

Two rounds of Maher Shield to kick off new soccer season

Two rounds of Maher Shield to kick off new soccer season

Freebooters will begin the defence of their Maher Shield away to Evergreen on Sunday. Picture: Mark Desmond

Reporter:

Kilkenny People Reporter

18 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

The 2022/23 Kilkenny & District League campaign kicks off this weekend with the opening round of the Maher Shield.
The league-wide competition will herald the start of what every club hopes will be a successful adventure.

Reigning champions Freebooters will start the defence of their title with an away day against city rivals Evergreen.

Having beaten Thomastown United to lift the spoils earlier this year, the Blues will be hoping to still have the title in their grasp by Sunday evening, but face a tough task going up against the league and McCalmont Cup champions. Interestingly, should they win on Sunday they will face Thomastown in round two!

The competition continues with the second round of games on Wednesday next (August 24), before the real business of the league begins. The opening games of the Premier Division are on Sunday, August 28, with three top flight fixtures down for decision. Last year’s Division One champions Fort Rangers welcome Evergreen to Raheenduff. Other games in the seven-team division see Callan United hosting Thomastown United while Bridge United are at home to Freebooters. Clover United are also in the Premier Division.

The League’s remaining divisions will begin in September.

Maher Shield, Round One: Callan United v Fort Rangers, River Rangers v Newpark, St Canice's v Castlewarren Celtic, Stoneyford United v St John's, Deen Celtic v Highview Athletic, East End United v Tullaroan, Evergreen v Freebooters, Lions v Ormonde Villa.

Round Two: Callan United or Fort Rangers, Bridge United, East End or Tullaroan v Spa United, River Rangers or Newpark v Freshford Town, Thomastown United v Evergreen or Freebooters.

Premier Division (August 28): Fort Rangers v Evergreen A, Callan United v Thomastown United A, Bridge United A v Freebooters A.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media