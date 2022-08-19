Search

19 Aug 2022

Pride of Place judging takes place in Kilkenny later this month

The recreational amenity in Thomastown

Reporter:

Mary Cody

19 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Judging will take place in Kilkenny on August 24 and 25 in Kilkenny where three local projects have been nominated to represent Kilkenny in this year's National Pride of Place Awards - Ireland's largest community awards event.

Dubbed the ‘Oscars of the Community Sector’ the Pride of Place awards is an annual competition organised by Co-operation Ireland and sponsored by IPB Insurance. It promotes and celebrates the best in community development and recognises the selfless efforts of people in making their local area a better place to live, work and socialise.

The Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County, Cllr. Pat Fitzpatrick, sends his best wishes to all the community groups:  “I would like to congratulate all the community groups for their hard work in making their communities a better place to live.  The Pride of Place nomination in itself acknowledges the great work being done in the identified communities. On behalf of Kilkenny County Council I wish them all the best of luck in the 2022 Pride of Place Awards judging.”

The projects representing Kilkenny this year include the Thomastown Recreational Amenity Mullinavat Village and the Barrow Valley Tourism Camping Area in Graignamanagh. 

